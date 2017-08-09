Armed police arrest man, 26, in anti-terror swoop

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, police said.

Firearms officers were drafted in for the arrest in north-west London at around 7.30pm on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, Scotland Yard said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism and remains in custody at a south London police station.

Police said no shots were fired during the operation.