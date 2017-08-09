Charities share £1.3m raised by Glasgow Kiltwalk

More than 300 charities are sharing around £1.3 million raised through the Kiltwalk in Glasgow.

Money raised during the April event was boosted a further 40% by The Hunter Foundation, and bodies such as Glasgow Children's Hospital (£188,000), Beatson Cancer (£125,000) and care charity Calum's Cabin (£80,000) have benefited.

A total of 7,293 people took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk, with further walks being held in Dundee later this month and Edinburgh in September.

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: "Raising this incredible amount of money for charity can only encourage more people to take part. This is a hugely impressive figure which will make a real and lasting difference to charities.

"The Kiltwalk gets bigger every year and we truly believe it has the potential to become Scotland's biggest charity event."

Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity was the biggest beneficiary of the event, and it said the funds will make a real difference to the lives of young patients.

Kirsten Sinclair, the charity's director of fundraising, said: " The Kiltwalk has captured the imagination of our supporters, and there really is an event and route to suit everyone.

"I would encourage every charity to get behind the Kiltwalk and get as many people walking on their behalf as possible. We are delighted to be part of such an incredible event series.

"The Kiltwalk runs events which get bigger and better every year.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all involved in the event, especially our amazing walkers who went above and beyond to support the babies, children and young people treated at the children's hospital in Glasgow."