Dame Kelly Holmes pays tribute to mother who has died after battle with Myeloma

Dame Kelly Holmes has paid tribute to her "Mother Dear" Pam who died from cancer.

The double Olympic champion, 47, said on Twitter: "A piece of my heart has died. My mum Pam (Mother Dear as I called her) has passed away after a struggle with Myeloma. The hardest of my life."

The message was accompanied by pictures of Dame Kelly and her mother hugging and smiling.

A string of fellow athletes posted messages of support to the former runner.

Former swimmer and Olympic medallist Sharron Davies said: "I lost my mum in Feb Hun. I feel your pain. Remember the wonderful years & treasure beautiful, never to be lost memories, big love to u xx"

Marathon runner Paula Radcliffe added: "So sorry Kelly, our thoughts and hugs with you all xx"

Four-time Olympic medallist former swimmer Becky Adlington wrote: "So sorry. Thoughts are with you and your family xx"

Paralympian Richard Whitehead added: "Sorry to Hear of your Loss, The Whitehead's x"

Dame Kelly ran the London Marathon in 2016 in support of Myeloma UK and has spoken about her mum's struggle with the illness.

Myeloma is a cancer arising from malignant plasma cells that develop in bone marrow.