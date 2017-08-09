East coast towns hit by flash floods after heavy rain

Heavy rain has brought localised flooding to a stretch of the east coast of England, and further severe downpours are expected.

Flash flooding in a number of towns and villages in East Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire included scenes of 3ft (1m) deep standing water in parts of Withernsea and numerous incidents across the Grimsby and Immingham areas.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to numerous calls on Tuesday evening from the Bridlington area down to Hull and towns south of the Humber.

Social media users posted pictures of stranded cars on the road into Flamborough, and Melanie Onn, Labour MP for Great Grimsby, shared pictures on Twitter of the waterlogged roads, adding that some were "like a river" and that the water was "over my ankles".

With forecasts that up to 3.2in (80mm) of rain could fall across parts of the country over the next 24 hours, t he Met Office has warned that more flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of the UK, including the East Midlands, West Midlands, London, East Anglia and the South East.

In some places 0.8in (20mm) to 1.2in (30mm) is predicted to fall within two or three hours.

"An area of heavy rain will sink slowly southwards across the east and south east of England during Wednesday," said the Met Office.

"Some transport routes may be affected by localised flooding, leading to longer journey times.

"In addition, flooding of homes and businesses is possible. The heaviest of the rain should gradually become confined to the extreme south east of the UK later in the day."

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Leen in Nottinghamshire, meaning flooding is expected.

Several "flood alerts" have also been issued - meaning flooding is possible - for areas including around the North Sea coast at Scarborough.

The warnings come three weeks after heavy rain lashed the country and led to flash flooding in the coastal village of Coverack.

Fifty properties were affected and several people had to be rescued from their homes from the village in Cornwall.