This isn't justice says victim's father, as killer Noye gets open jail move

The angry father of road rage victim Stephen Cameron has spoken out after it was revealed that his killer is to be moved to an open prison.

Ken Cameron told the Mirror he felt "totally let down" that Kenneth Noye was to be transferred after the Justice Secretary rubber-stamped a recommendation from the Parole Board.

Noye, now 70, was convicted of murder in April 2000 after stabbing 21-year-old Mr Cameron to death in an attack on the M25 in Kent in 1996.

Mr Cameron told the paper: "I feel totally let down. I've had a few tears. That's not justice for Stephen.

"In open prison Noye will have day trips out and can go home for Christmas. That's not justice. I'm gutted.

"I was told he's been a really good boy, has done an anger management course and rehabilitation courses so he doesn't reoffend.

"He says what they want to hear and knows how to play the game because he's spent half his life in prison.

"The justice system has let us down. He had a fight with Stephen, he ­instigated it but Stephen gave him a good hiding so he went to his car to get a knife.

"He could have driven off but decided to go back and murder Stephen. He should be in for at least 25 years."

Noye was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years for Stephen's murder.

After the killing Noye went on the run and was arrested in Spain two years later.

Last month the Parole Board said it was not directing Noye's release, but recommended that he be transferred to "open conditions".

The advice was passed to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for the final decision, and the department confirmed on Tuesday that Justice Secretary David Lidington had accepted the recommendation.

Noye had previously won a High Court challenge against a decision by then justice secretary Michael Gove to block a recommendation made by the Parole Board i n September 2015 that Noye be moved to an open jail.

His counsel argued the decision was "unlawful and irrational".

An MoJ spokesman said: "Public protection is our top priority and transfers to open conditions are made after a thorough, expert risk assessment carried out by the independent Parole Board."