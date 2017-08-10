A&E waiting times target in England missed every month for last two years

The NHS in England last met its target for A&E waiting times two years ago, new figures show.

In July this year, 90.3% of patients spent four hours or less in A&E, missing NHS England's 95% target, which was last achieved in July 2015.

There were also 500,498 emergency admissions in July 2017, which is only the third time since records began that emergency admissions have topped half a million, and the first time July emergency admissions have done so.