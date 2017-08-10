Boy killed in car park collision at Salford hotel

A young boy has died in a collision with a vehicle in a hotel car park.

Police were called to reports of the incident outside the Ibis Hotel in Trafford Road, Salford, shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Armed officers arrived at the hotel as they were closest to the scene when the emergency call was made, but p olice confirmed it was not a firearms incident.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Earlier this evening police were called to reports of a serious collision involving a child on a car park on Trafford Road, Salford.

"Sadly the young boy involved died at the scene.

"Officers from the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and other emergency services are currently at the scene.

"Anybody with information should contact the SCIU on 0161 856 4741."