Girl, 11, ready for secondary school after eight-hour brain tumour op

A 11-year-old girl is ready to start secondary school in September after undergoing an eight-hour operation to have a brain tumour the size of a ping pong ball removed.

Lola Daley, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was diagnosed after suffering a series of seizures and debilitating headaches earlier this year.

An MRI scan at Pinderfields Hospital in West Yorkshire revealed the tumour on her temporal lobe and she underwent surgery last month at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Her father Lee Daley said: "The day of the operation was one of the most difficult days we've ever experienced.

"Lola went into the operating theatre at 9am, and we only got the call from the ward telling us she was out at five in the evening.

"That wait was excruciating.

"We felt so helpless."

Lola has been discharged and Mr Daley said she has gone from strength to strength and will start at Crofton Academy, Wakefield, next month.

He said: "After such a serious operation, we always expected Lola's recovery to take time, but she's astounded everyone by the way that she's bounced back.

"She can't wait to start high school now and show all her new friends her scar.

"I'm so proud of the way she's handled everything, and all with a smile on her face."

The family has been supported by the Sick Children's Trust which offered them "home from home" accommodation at Treetop House, a few minutes away from the ward where their daughter was undergoing lifesaving surgery.

Mr Daley said: "For our family, home is over an hour's drive away from the hospital, sometimes longer depending on the M1 and M62.

"We didn't want to be stuck in traffic, desperately waiting to be with our daughter - we wanted to be right there with her, and that's exactly what Treetop House enabled us to do.

"Although we only stayed three days, our room at Treetop meant that we could be by Lola's side as soon as she was admitted into hospital and right up until the moment she was discharged.

"As parents, that was a really reassuring thought to hold on to during what was an otherwise extremely stressful time."

Treetop House manager Ann Wyatt said: "When a child is seriously ill in hospital, there's nothing worse for a family than to be separated and we believe keeping families together makes a massive difference to a child's recovery.

"We wish Lola the best of luck on her first day at secondary school - we know she's going to continue to do everyone proud."