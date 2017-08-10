Jeremy Corbyn to condemn Government for NHS failings during Cornwall visit

Jeremy Corbyn is due to resume campaigning today with an attack on the Government's management of the NHS.

The Labour leader is expected to use a visit to Cornwall to highlight new official data on how the health service has performed during Theresa May's premiership, including key sticking points such as cancelled operations, waiting times in A&E and delayed transfers of care.

He will visit the Royal Cornwall Hospital in one of Labour's target constituencies of Truro and Falmouth, before joining a rally of supporters as the party seeks to target scores of marginal seats across the country to keep up the momentum from the General Election in June.

Labour has shifted its focus on to the NHS in recent days, using the parliamentary recess to heap pressure on the Government over access to family doctors and spates of temporary closures at maternity units in England.

It comes amid a continuing row over Mr Corbyn's views on Venezuela after he failed to directly condemn President Nicolas Maduro in the wake of escalating violence in the South American country.

Mr Corbyn, a long-standing supporter of left-wing governments in Venezuela, denounced the violence inflicted by "all sides" despite pressure to personally criticise Mr Maduro, who has been accused of acting like the "dictator of an evil regime" by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The remarks prompted anger from members of his own party, as veteran Labour MP Frank Field said his comments were unworthy of an aspiring British prime minister, while former minister John Spellar urged Mr Corbyn to unequivocally recognise the failure of the regime.