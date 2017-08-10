We're no nit-wits: Force defends £12,000 payout to flea-bitten bobby

A police officer was awarded more than £12,000 in damages after being bitten by fleas while at work.

The payout to the unnamed Pc was among 14 claims settled by West Midlands Police in 2016/17 at a cost of £61,131.30.

A Freedom of Information request to the force revealed the officer received £12,127 in damages while the case cost a further £4,185 in legal fees.

There were five other payouts in excess of £5,000, including two for trips, and two for what is described as "manual handling".

Another constable was handed £7,274 in damages for defective equipment used while at work.

West Midlands Police said the officer who was injured by the fleas required emergency surgery.