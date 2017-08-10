facebook icon twitter icon
We're no nit-wits: Force defends £12,000 payout to flea-bitten bobby

A police officer was awarded more than £12,000 in damages after being bitten by fleas while at work.

The officer required emergency surgery, police said
The payout to the unnamed Pc was among 14 claims settled by West Midlands Police in 2016/17 at a cost of £61,131.30.

A Freedom of Information request to the force revealed the officer received £12,127 in damages while the case cost a further £4,185 in legal fees.

There were five other payouts in excess of £5,000, including two for trips, and two for what is described as "manual handling".

Another constable was handed £7,274 in damages for defective equipment used while at work.

West Midlands Police said the officer who was injured by the fleas required emergency surgery.