Wimbledon's Sue raises the roof after hubby's bawls go ouch

Former tennis star and Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker has raised the roof of the Cotswold home she shares with her husband because he repeatedly banged his head on low ceilings.

The couple applied for permission to increase the height of their Gloucestershire home by 1.5 metres, according to planning documents.

Lance Tankard said he had once "knocked himself clean out" and had twice cut his head on "pinch points" where the valleys of the roof meet to the rear of the property.

"I can only place a small chest of drawers into these areas and then limbo up towards them if I want to open a drawer," he wrote in a letter to Tewkesbury Council.

The council was also asked to grant retrospective permission for an extension to the property.

Nearby residents had objected to the development, with one saying it had a " disproportionate and overbearing affect" upon neighbouring houses, b ut the permission was given the green light.