Man accused of murder after arriving at police station with body in car

A man has been charged with murder after pulling up outside a police station with a body in the car.

A man was arrested at West Bromwich police station.

Sukhwinder Singh, 40, of MacDonalds Close, Tividale, will appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of killing another man.

West Midlands Police said a BMW parked up outside West Bromwich police station at about 10.20am on Thursday.

On the front passenger seat was the body of a man.

The driver was arrested and the station's front office closed, as part of the scene cordon.

West Midlands Police said formal identification of the victim and a post-mortem examination is yet to take place.