Three men arrested after thefts from ambulance stations

Three men have been arrested following a string of thefts from ambulance stations across south-east England.

Police seized tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment in a series of early-morning raids on Friday.

A 44-year-old man from Hoath, near Canterbury, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, aggravated burglary and handling stolen goods.

A 48-year-old man from Telford, in Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods while a 33-year-old man from Herne Bay, in Kent, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

All three remain in police custody.

Kent Police said: "The arrests follow a series of thefts at ambulance stations across the South East."

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out searches in four areas of Canterbury, Herne Bay, Hoath, nearby Seasalter and Chislet Business Park, which is also near Canterbury.