Woman's body is exhumed amid murder probe

The body of a 43-year-old woman believed by police to have been murdered has been exhumed.

Jennifer Blackwell died in April in circumstances initially thought to be "non-suspicious", but officers launched a murder inquiry after receiving new information.

Her remains were removed from Carlton Cemetery in Nottinghamshire on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Rob Griffin said: " Following a review (into the death) we have launched an investigation, for which an exhumation is deemed absolutely necessary.

"This is an unusual and extraordinarily sensitive matter, which Nottinghamshire Police is treating with great seriousness and respect.

"Jennifer's family have been, and will be kept updated and supported throughout this extremely distressing time.

"Investigators are currently hard at work to learn what they can about the circumstances surrounding Jennifer's death."