Girl, seven, hit in face by stranger as she plays in park

A seven-year-old girl has been hit in the face by a stranger as she played in a park.

Wiltshire Police said a man aged between 18 and 25 approached the youngster in Tidworth, west of Andover, and struck her.

The girl did not suffer any injuries and ran home after the attack on Friday at around 5.45pm

Officers said it appeared the man, said to be 6ft, thin and wearing a black hat, black trousers and a black T-shirt, was not known to the girl.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey said: "This incident is understandably distressing for this little girl and we keen to speak to anyone who has any information regarding this matter."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.