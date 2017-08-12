Pensioner killed in hit-and-run accident

A pensioner has died after being mowed down in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

The 70-year-old man was found unresponsive in the early hours of Saturday morning on the High Road junction with Seven Sisters in Haringey, north London.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been run down by a driver who then failed to stop.

A 36-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the force.

Officers were called to the area at 1.35am, joined by London Ambulance Service, where the elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead.

His next-of-kin have been informed and formal identification is due to take place.

Road closures remain in place around the site of the crash, with the pavement between High Road and Stonebridge Estate partly cordoned off to the public.

The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station.

Police ask anyone with information to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage on 020 8597 4874 or via Twitter @MetCC.