Shedded wheat causes road to go against the grain

A town centre path was turned into a sea of grains after a trailer toppled over, spilling its load in Berkshire.

Shedded wheat: tonnes of grains spilled onto a path in Maidenhead town centre after a tractor's trailer tipped on its side at a roundabout and demolished the metal barriers next to the road
Police said they had closed part of a road as the clear-up got under way following the incident involving a tractor in Maidenhead on Saturday.

The Thames Valley Police Maidenhead Twitter account posted a picture of the scene, writing: " Please avoid the A4 and frascatti way area of Maidenhead due to a 1 lane road closure. Clear up may take a while...."

Hayley Davies‏ joked online: " New sandpit in Maidenhead... send the kids down!"