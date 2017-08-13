17 ex-Army instructors to face court martial on assault charges

Seventeen former army instructors are due before a court martial next month charged with assaults on recruits.

The group from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate are facing a total of 40 charges including actual bodily harm and battery.

They will appear at the Bulford Court Martial Centre in Wiltshire on September 21 and 22.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the 17 former recruit instructors will face a trial but refused to provide names or a list of charges, adding that it would not be appropriate to comment further.