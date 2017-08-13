70 people identified as dead or presumed dead two months after Grenfell fire

Police believe at least 80 people have died following the Grenfell Tower fire. Two months on, and using official information from authorities and appeals from family and friends, the Press Association has identified 70 people either killed or presumed dead as a result of the blaze.

FLOOR 23

Gary Maunders

Mr Maunders died from injuries "consistent with the effects of fire", an inquest heard.

Rania Ibrham and children

In the footage, she can be seen seeking help in the smoke-covered corridor of the block before going back into her home and looking down on the street below from her balcony.

Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi

Ms Trevisan called her mother in Italy at roughly 3.30am on Wednesday to say their building was ablaze, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto.

Fathia Ahmed and children

There has been no official news on the fate of Esra Ibrahim, 35, who is thought to be her daughter.

Raymond "Moses" Bernard

Mohamed Neda

FLOOR 22

The Choucair family

Nadia's brother, Nabil Choucair, told the Guardian last month that he was still waiting for information about the six members of his family.

"The answers are not being given. People are asking the questions, but we are being told, 'We still don't know,'" he said.

Nura Jemal, Hashim Kedir, Firdows Hashim and Yahya Hashim

Family described Mr Kedir as "everybody's favourite in the family" who could "make friends so easily".

"One can tell the kind of person you were from the diversity of people that are crying over your death," a statement added.

Mrs Jemal, the mother of the family, was described as vibrant, full of life and positive-minded", while their daughter, Firdows, was described as "the most intelligent, wise and eloquent girl" with "the voice of an angel". Family said Yahya was "kind, handsome, pure hearted" and "sweet".

FLOOR 21

Logan Gomes

His family, who lived on the 21st floor, managed to escape from the blaze but mother Andreia Gomes lost the child, giving birth to him as she lay unconscious in hospital hours after they escaped.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, her husband Marco said that doctors had opted to deliver the infant after his heart stopped beating to ensure she would not contract an infection, adding it was a "very traumatic time".

The El-Wahabi family

All five lived on the 21st floor of the tower, according to Mr El-Wahabi's sister.

Hana El-Wahabi told reporters: "I rang him and the fire had not reached the top of the block at that point.

"He said he had been told to stay inside, stay in one room together and put towels under the door.

"I told him to leave. He said he was going to come. Then I called him and he said there was too much smoke.

"The last time I saw him they were waving out the window. The last time I spoke to his wife, he was on the phone to the fire brigade."

Ligaya Moore

Family of Mrs Moore told the Press Association she is diabetic, and has lived in London for more than 40 years.

Mrs Moore's grandson, Nico Purificacion, called her "an admirable woman".

"Our family loves her so much," he said. "She's very fun to be with despite her age. So innocent yet very straightforward. She's been in London for a very long time, she visits us here in the Philippines once in a while."

FLOOR 20

Khadija Saye and Mary Mendy

She was hailed as a "wonderful young woman" by Tottenham MP David Lammy, and was due to appear on a BBC documentary about her work, which was on show in Venice as part of a collection on the theme of diaspora.

Ms Saye's mother, Mary Mendy - also known as Sissy Mendy - is thought to have been visiting her daughter on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower when the fire broke out. She died on the 13th floor, an inquest heard.

Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Last month, her family and friends celebrated what would have been the schoolgirl's 13th birthday at a gathering in Avondale Park, west London.

Her Aunt Ana Ospina told the Press Association shortly after the fire took place: "She last spoke to her mum when she borrowed a phone and told her she was on the stairs with other people."

Hesham Rahman

It was also reported that Mr Rahman has diabetes, making it difficult for him to walk down stairs.

The Belkadi family

Mother Farah Hamdan, 31, and her husband Omar Belkadi, 32, lived on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower with their daughters Malek, seven, Tazmin, six, and Leena, just six months old.

Leena Belkadi and her sister Malak both died from inhalation of fumes during the blaze. Their mother and father also died in the blaze, with the youngest child found in her mother's arms between the 19th and 20th floors of the building.

Malak was recovered from the 20th floor and died later at St Mary's Hospital, where she was taken alongside her sister Tazmin, who is believed to have survived.

FLOOR 19

Mariem and Eslah Elgwahry

A friend of Mariem's, Emma Evans, said Ms Elgwahry had last been heard from when she spoke to another friend in the tower block - who was later confirmed safe - at around 2.30am.

Mohamednur Tuccu and family

He had been reported missing alongside his wife Amalahmedin and their three-year-old daughter Amaya after visiting relatives in Grenfell Tower, his employer previously said.

FLOOR 18

Berkti and Biruk Haftom

Sakineh and Fatima Afraseiabi

The Iranian family of the pair, who are presumed to have died, told the Guardian that Sakineh was disabled and only able to move with a walking stick.

She said: "She was forced to live there because she had no other option. On a good day she couldn't come down 18 floors - but in the fire and smoke?"

Isaac Paulos

The boy, who vanished in the dense fumes as his family attempted to escape the blaze, choked to death on fumes from the fire and was found on the 13th floor of the building.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, his family said: "Isaac our beloved son was taken from us when he was only five years old.

"We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.

"He was such a good boy who was loved by his friends and family.

"We will miss him forever, but we know God is looking after him now and that he is safe in heaven."

FLOOR 17

Khadija Khalloufi

"I'm relieved now. At least I know I'm going to fulfil the wish of my late wife," he told the BBC after the broadcaster appealed to the Home Office on his behalf.

Vincent Chiejina

The coroner's officer said the provisional cause of death had been given as "consistent with the effects of fire".

The Begum family

Kamru Miah, 79, Rabeya Begum, 64, Mohammed Hamid, 27, Mohammed Hanif, 26 and Husna Begum, 22, were found on the 17th floor of the building and died from injuries "consistent with the effects of fire", their inquests heard.

FLOOR 16

Joseph Daniels

Deborah Lamprell

In honour of their colleague, the opera house in west London held a special encore at a recent performance, before which a private memorial service was held for around 100 people - including family and performers at the venue.

Michael Volpe, general director at the company, said she had worked for them for "several years" and called her "a really valued member of staff", adding: "She will be remembered here."

"Part of her job was to go backstage and check things backstage. Not only was she known to all of our patrons, she was really popular with all the singers, chorus and the orchestra and she had a lovely way about her."

Marjorie and Ernie Vital

There has been no official news regarding Mr Vital, though his mother was confirmed dead at inquest last month.

Sheila

A friend, Gary Allen, said he had known her for 20 years, and described her as a "truly beautiful person" and "love, pure and simple".

"We shared a great interest in history, Shakespeare, the Knights Templar, etcetera and she had a great spirituality about her," he said.

FLOOR 15

Hamid Kani

"All members of his family are here in Iran," Mr Kani's niece, Maryam Shahvarani, told the Press Association. "They are worried to death about him."

She said he lived alone, struggled with hearing problems and wore hearing aids.

The inquest was told Mr Kani died of injuries "consistent with the effects of fire".

Steve Power

Several family members have posted online speaking of their heartbreak at not being able to find him.

FLOOR 14

Mohammed Al Haj Ali

His funeral was held a week after the disaster and was attended by his family, some of whom came over from Syria, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

A family statement read at the service said he "loved London and loved the people he met here", and had begun pursuing his dream of studying engineering.

"He was a loving and caring person, always showing support and solidarity for friends and family stuck back in Syria."

Dennis Murphy

Mr Racz has since posted that he had been told Mr Murphy had "passed" in the blaze, though this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Zainab and Jeremiah Deen

Originally from Sierra Leone, Ms Deen was described as a "beautiful, loving lady" when a group of friends gathered near Grenfell Tower to pay tribute to her.

In a tribute issued by police, Jeremiah's family said of him: "You spent a moment in our arms, but you will last a lifetime in our hearts."

Isha Thomas, a friend of Ms Deen, said she believed the 32-year-old was following advice not to leave the building, adding: "She was on the phone to her brother until four in the morning."

She added: "We are just devastated. I just want them (authorities) to answer. We need answers, we need to know what happened."

FLOOR 11

Abdeslam Sebbar

FLOOR 10

Ali Yawar Jafari

His son, Hamid Ali Jafari, said his father had lost contact with his mother and sister, who lived with him in Grenfell Tower, on the 10th floor.

Anthony Disson

He is reported to have lived on the 10th floor and is survived by four sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A sixth grandchild is due in September.

He was laid to rest a mile from the tower in Ladbroke Grove, at a ceremony in June attended by Sadiq Khan.