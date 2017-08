A 27-year-old man is due in court today charged with murdering his mother and sister in north-west London.

Scotland Yard said two women aged 33 and 66 were stabbed to death in Golders Green Crescent, Golders Green, on Friday.

The victims have been named in reports as Hannah Cohen and Leah Cohen.

Joshua Cohen was charged on Sunday night, and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Hendon Magistrates Court.