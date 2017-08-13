Hundreds removed from Dorking 'office rave'

Hundreds of revellers have been removed from an office building in Surrey following what residents described as an "illegal rave".

Surrey Police said officers were called to an unlicensed music event in Dorking on Saturday, with around 500 people removed by 2am.

No arrests were made but s ound equipment was seized and a police helicopter was called in to help disperse the crowds.

Anna Ottewell tweeted: "We've got an illegal rave opposite our house. Crazy scenes....", while Kate Chapman wrote: "Could only see the helicopter and hear the dogs & yelling from here. Who has a rave in an office?!"