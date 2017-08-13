Parents urged to think about safe sleeping for newborn ahead of baby box scheme

New parents are being urged to consider safe sleeping practices for their newborn babies ahead of the launch of Scotland's baby box scheme.

The call comes from Scotland's Chief Medical Officer and the Scottish Cot Death Trust after doubts were raised over the benefits of using the boxes for babies to sleep in.

Boxes issued under the Scottish scheme meet the highest safety standards, and have been awarded British Safety Standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use, the Scottish Government said.

The boxes, which will be sent out to new parents this week, contain essential items such as clothes, books and blankets, and are suitable for young babies to sleep in.

Safe sleep guidance is provided in a leaflet inside the box and safety guidelines are also printed on the box lid.

The reassurances over the use of the boxes for sleeping follows concerns raised by cot death charity The Lullaby Trust.

Baby boxes, which are popular in Finland and issued by some NHS trusts south of the border, have previously been cited as helping to reduce the rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death.

However, The Lullaby Trust said there is no evidence to support this, and claimed it is not possible for baby boxes to fully comply with safety standards.

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Dr Catherine Calderwood said: "All parents should think about sleeping practices at the earliest possible stage - even before their baby is born.

"Scotland's baby box is designed to provide a safe sleep space for babies and has been awarded British Safety standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use.

"Early evaluation shows the scheme is helping raise awareness of safe sleeping practices and we are committed to evaluating how the baby box is helping families across Scotland.

"It is important parents make the safe sleeping choice that is right for them, and anyone needing more information should speak to their health visitor or midwife."

Lynsay Allan, executive director of the Scottish Cot Death Trust, said: "I am encouraged by the fact that Scotland's baby box scheme is prompting parents to think about their sleeping practices.

"Whilst the proven safest place for a baby to sleep is in a cot, crib or moses basket, I also recognise that the box can be used as a safe sleep space for newborn babies, particularly where families may have no alternative and where they might otherwise unsafely share their bed or sleep on a sofa or chair with their baby."

Earlier this month, Francine Bates, chief executive of The Lullaby Trust, said: ''We support all efforts to promote safer sleep for babies, however we do have concerns about the baby boxes being marketed as products which will reduce infant mortality and SIDS.

''It is also not possible for baby boxes to meet all current safety standards, as nursery furniture regulations only apply to traditional cots, cribs and bassinets, not boxes made from cardboard.

''If parents choose to use the box to sleep their baby, we urge them to read and follow our advice, approved by our scientific and paediatric advisers.''