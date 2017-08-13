Police get more time to quiz man held over pensioner's murder

Police have been given more time to question a man arrested over the murder of a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs.

Peter Wrighton, from The Moor, Banham, Norfolk, was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head and his body found in woodland near the village of East Harling on August 5.

Norfolk Police said on Sunday that a man in his 20s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, would be detained for a further 12 hours while their investigation continues.

Police have spoken to more than 700 people and taken more than 170 calls about the killing of 83-year-old Mr Wrighton.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: "We are extremely pleased and grateful for the response from the public yesterday at the scene which has helped us to identify further witnesses.

"We have also been able to obtain extra dashcam footage which will be downloaded to assist in our inquiries."

Mr Smith said around 100 police officers are still working in the area and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination determined Mr Wrighton who was walking his two dogs at the time of the attack, died of multiple stab wounds.