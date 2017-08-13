Police warn of Black Mamba synthetic cannabis after death of suspected user

Police have issued a warning about a synthetic form of cannabis known as Black Mamba after the death of a man suspected of using it.

The 37-year-old was found after police were called to an address on London Road, Nottingham, at around 7.40pm on Saturday.

He was declared dead at the scene, while a 39-year-old was taken to hospital in a non life-threatening condition.

Nottinghamshire Police said they believed both men had been taking the psychoactive substance, which was outlawed under a blanket legal high ban last year.

The force said in a statement: "Forensic examinations are still being carried out but officers want to raise awareness of the dangers to anyone who may be using it."