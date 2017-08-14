Better treatments helping reduce bowel cancer death rates, says charity

Hundreds fewer people are dying from bowel cancer compared with 20 years ago, new analysis suggests.

Cancer Research UK said that better treatments are behind the reduction in the rate of people who die from the disease.

Improved public awareness and the bowel screening programme may also be playing a part, the charity said.

New figures from the charity show that b owel cancer was responsible for 38 deaths per 100,000 people in 1995, falling to 26 deaths per 100,000 people by 2015.

The charity said that the reduction equates to a decrease in bowel cancer deaths from 17,600 in 1995 to 15,800 in 2015

Professor Matt Seymour, Cancer Research UK's bowel cancer expert based at the University of Leeds, said: "Early diagnosis is critical for bowel cancer survival.

"In my opinion, GPs and patients are becoming more aware of bowel cancer symptoms and acting more quickly than in the past.

"The national screening programme, introduced in 2006, means some cancers can be cured before they have caused any symptoms at all.

"And in our hospitals, better standards of surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, imaging and pathology are all improving patients' chance of cure."

The b owel cancer screening test sees all men and women aged 60 to 74 sent a home test kit in the post every two years.

In 2014, around 41,300 people were diagnosed with bowel cancer.

And in 2015, the disease claimed the lives of 8,613 men and 7,152 women.

Symptoms of the condition include: persistent blood in stools, a persistent change in bowel habit and lower abdominal pain, bloating or discomfort.

Cancer Research UK said people can reduce their risk of the disease by cutting down on red and processed meat, keeping a healthy weight, not smoking and keeping active.

Dr Julie Sharp, head of health information at the charity, added: "The increasing number of people surviving bowel cancer today shows how vital research has improved the treatment of the disease over the years.

"This positive trend is set to continue as new and improved bowel screening is rolled out nationwide which can detect the early signs of cancer before symptoms develop. Together all these improvements will continue to have a real impact on tackling this disease."