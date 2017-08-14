Boy, 16, to face court over moped acid attacks

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court later accused of carrying out a spate of moped acid attacks in London.

The teenager allegedly targeted six victims in less than 90 minutes, all men on bikes, spraying them in the face with a noxious liquid.

He is charged with 13 offences in connection with the incident on July 13, all of which he denies.

The charges include GBH with intent, possession of a weapon designed to discharge a noxious liquid, two counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery and five counts of attempted GBH with intent.

The offences are said to have taken place in the evening in north and east London.

One victim was left with life-changing injuries, Stratford Youth Court heard last month.

The defendant, from Croydon, south London, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear at Wood Green Crown Court.

He faces another charge of robbery of a moped on June 25 in a separate incident, which he also denies.