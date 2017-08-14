Jeremy Hunt denies claims new office will include £44,000 private bathroom

Jeremy Hunt has denied reports that the new Department of Health building will include a £44,000 bathroom suite for his own use.

The private bathroom with a designer toilet, power shower and sensor-activated lights has been commissioned for the Health Secretary in the department's new offices in Victoria, south London, according to the Sun.

The Department of Health, currently based in Whitehall, was unable to give details about plans for a suite, and did not confirm how much it would cost, who it would be for or where it would be located.

Mr Hunt tweeted: "Today's @TheSun story totally false. TRUE I requested shower for long dist cyclists in new Dept Health offices (as in current office).

"FALSE it was for my own use. My cycle 2work only 10 mins so no need 2 'freshen up' as story elegantly says. But let's encourage cyclists!".

It comes at a time of increased pressure and looming cuts to the NHS, which has been told to make £22 billion in efficiency savings by 2020.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: "The Health Secretary has not approved any costs relating to the department's new building, but has requested facilities for all cyclists and runners in line with those the department currently has."