Jurors sworn in for trial of cyclist accused of killing pedestrian

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a young cyclist accused of running over and killing a pedestrian.

Charlie Alliston was aged 18 when he allegedly knocked down mother-of-two Kim Briggs in Old Street, east London, on February 12 last year.

He was riding a black Planet X carbon frame fixed rear pedal cycle at the time of the crash.

HR consultant Mrs Briggs, 44, had been on a lunch break when the collision happened. She died in hospital days later.

Alliston, now 20, of Trothy Road, Bermondsey, south London, has denied a charge under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act of causing bodily harm to Mrs Briggs by wanton or furious driving.

In a legal first, he also faces an additional charge of the manslaughter of Mrs Briggs, of Lewisham, south London.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny, QC, told the jury: "This case involves a collision between a cyclist Charlie Alliston and a lady who was crossing Old Street in Shoreditch called Kim Briggs during her lunch hour at about 12.15pm on Friday February 12 last year.

"And the charges which arise from that are ones of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving or other wilful misconduct."

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said the Old Bailey trial was expected to go on until the end of next week.

Mr Penny is expected to open the case for the prosecution on Monday afternoon.