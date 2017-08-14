Man, 23, charged with Norfolk murder of dog-walking OAP

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from The Moor, Banham, Norfolk, was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

His body was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on August 5.

Alexander Palmer, of Dereham Road, Bawdeswell, was charged in the early hours of Monday, Norfolk Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates in Norwich later today.