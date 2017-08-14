Man remanded over woodland murder of elderly dog-walker

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs.

The body of Peter Wrighton, 83, from The Moor, Banham, Norfolk, was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on August 5. He had been repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

Alexander Palmer was charged in the early hours of Monday and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court by video-link from the Norfolk Police Investigation Centre in Wymondham.

He wore a blue jumper and dark trousers, and appeared unshaven with close-cropped dark hair as he sat in a plastic chair.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to state his address as Freesia Way, Cringleford.

Norfolk Police had given his address as Dereham Road, Bawdeswell.

No pleas were taken and he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Wrighton was described in a tribute statement from his family and his wife of 59 years as "a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather".

The retired BT worker had a "kind nature" and had a "love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day", his family said.