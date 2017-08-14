Most GPs unfamiliar with national guidelines for exercise, poll suggests

The majority of GPs are unfamiliar with national guidelines on physical activity, a new study suggests.

Six years ago, the UK's four chief medical officers issued guidance for the British population on how much exercise they should be participating in each week.

But a new poll of 1,000 GPs across England has found that 80% are unfamiliar with the guidelines.

As a result, GPs lack confidence to discuss inactivity and exercise with patients who could benefit from it, the authors said.

The guidelines, issued in 2011, include age-specific guidance on how much physical activity people should be conducting each week.

They state that adults should be taking part in at least two and a half hours (150 minutes) of moderate intensity activity every week.

Pre-school children should be physically active for at least three hours a day and school-age children should be active for at least an hour each day, according to the guidelines - which also suggest that people should minimise the amount of time spent being sedentary for extended periods.

The new study, published in the British Journal Of General Practice, asked family doctors about their knowledge of the guidelines.

Around one in two females and a third of males in England are not achieving the targets of these guidelines, and are damaging their health as a result, the authors said.

But one in four people say they would be more active if advised by a GP or nurse, they added.

The researchers found that only 20% of GPs were broadly or very familiar with the national physical activity guidelines, 30% had not heard of them and half said they had heard of them but were broadly unfamiliar or very unfamiliar with their content.

Meanwhile, 16% said they were somewhat or very unconfident in raising the issue of physical activity with a patient.

GPs are recommended to use a brief questionnaire, which takes less than a minute to complete, to identify patients who are not meeting the targets and may benefit from intervention.

But the poll found that only 40% said they used the tool in clinical practice.

The authors, who call for a better emphasis on physical activity to be in medical education, wrote: "Advice from a healthcare practitioner has been effective at getting individuals active, but many GPs do not discuss physical activity (PA) with their patients.

"This study found the majority of GPs (80%) are unfamiliar with the national PA guidelines.

"Use of tools to assess patient PA... are within clinical guidelines and, though the majority of GPs are aware of them (70%), most do not understand or use them in practice, and are unconfident in raising the subject with patients."

Rachel Clark, health promotion manager at World Cancer Research Fund, said: "Given that being overweight or obese increases the risk of 11 common cancers, it is vital that GPs understand the physical activity guidelines and how best to communicate them to their patients.

"As GPs are often a patient's first point of contact, they should be taught the most effective ways to raise the subject with their patients and encourage them to be more active in their daily lives. This is essential if we are to see obesity rates improve."

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: " GPs will always consider a patient's lifestyle - along with other physical, psychological and social factors that might be affecting their health - when making a diagnosis and developing a treatment plan, and this often will include conversations about their weight and lifestyle choices.

"It's really important that GPs and our teams are aware of up to date clinical guidelines around physical activity - and the tools available to us to best implement them in the best interests of our patients - so it is clear from this research that more needs to be done by Public Health England and others to ensure these resources are readily available to GPs.

"What is also clear is that when GPs are aware of these tools - as the majority are - use of them is being stifled because of a lack of time and resources to do so effectively, particularly within the constraints of the standard 10-minute consultation, which is increasingly unfit for purpose, especially for patients with complex health needs."

Dr Justin Varney, national lead for adult health and wellbeing at Public Health England, and co-author of the study, said: "Primary care professionals, including GPs, are well placed to advise patients on how physical activity can prevent, manage and treat serious issues like respiratory disease and depression.

"Our Moving Healthcare Professionals Programme has already trained over 8,000 doctors and nurses through a group of GP clinical champions to ensure physical activity promotion is embedded into routine clinical practice."