NHS ransomware 'hero' thanks supporters after US court appearance

A British cyber security expert who scuppered a global ransomware attack has thanked his supporters in his first public comments since his arrest in the US.

Marcus Hutchins praised the "incredible show of support" online using his newly relaxed bail conditions that allow him internet access after he appeared in court in Milwaukee on Monday to deny creating and sharing the Kronos banking malware.

The 23-year-old from Ilfracombe, Devon, was arrested on August 2 in Las Vegas's McCarran airport as he returned from the Def Con hacking convention.

He tweeted: "There's a lot of people I'd like to thank for amazing support over the past 11 days, which I will do when I get a chance to publish my blog.

"I'm still on trial, still not allowed to go home, still on house arrest; but now I am allowed online. Will get my computers back soon."

He also cracked a joke with a list of things to do during Def Con, including partying, renting supercars, visiting Red Rock Canyon - and being "indicted by the FBI".

After the hearing where he entered six not guilty pleas, defence lawyer Marcia Hofmann said she is confident he will be found not guilty at a trial.

She said: "Marcus Hutchins is a brilliant young man and a hero.

"He is going to vigorously defend himself against these charges and when the evidence comes to light, we are confident that he will be fully vindicated."

Hutchins, also known as MalwareTech, is accused of creating and distributing the banking trojan between July 2014 and July 2015 alongside another defendant, who has not been named and is at large.

In May this year, Hutchins was hailed a hero for curbing the WannaCry ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries and crippled the NHS.

Prosecutor Dan Cowhig told an earlier court hearing that Hutchins admitted to interviewers that he created the code and hinted that he sold it.

Hutchins, who works for Los Angeles-based computer security firm Kryptos Logic, was freed on a 30,000 US dollar (£23,000) bail.

His bail conditions now allow him to travel around the US and live in Los Angeles so he can be near his legal team ahead of his trial,which has been set to begin on October 23.