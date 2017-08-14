Police officer in court accused of tasering race relations adviser

A police officer will appear in court today to face a charge of common assault after a race relations adviser was allegedly tasered.

Pc Claire Boddie, 47, has been summoned to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court to be charged with common assault, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

The charge arises from an incident in which Judah Adunbi, 63, was allegedly hit with a taser in Colston Road, Easton, Bristol on January 14 this year.

A video of the alleged incident was widely published at the time.

A spokesman for the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said last month: "An Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation concluded in June and a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"The CPS decided there was sufficient evidence and it was in the public interest to charge the officer."

Avon and Somerset Police voluntarily referred itself to the police watchdog following the incident.

Mr Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police.

The Independent Advisory groups advise on policing issues that may cause concern to local people and communities.

Members from various backgrounds volunteer with the purpose of building trust, confidence and better relationships with diverse communities.