Antibiotics given to contacts of man who fell ill with meningitis at festival

Several people were given antibiotics after an 18-year-old man became ill with meningitis at a popular surfing festival, health officials said.

Public Health England (PHE) said it was investigating a confirmed case of meningococcal disease after the youth showed symptoms of the illness at the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall, last week.

The festival-goer is a student at St Brendan's Sixth Form College in Bristol, which saw two cases of meningococcal infection last spring.

Deputy director of health protection at PHE's South West Health Protection Team, Mike Wade, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the patient at this difficult time and we want to reassure people that all appropriate public health actions are being taken.

"It is highly unlikely that this case is related to the previous cases at St Brendan's which occurred 14 months ago. The student has not attended the college since the end of the summer term at the beginning of July.

"Men ACWY vaccine for teenagers was introduced in 2015. Since then this has been offered to pupils in Year 9 in schools, with a catch-up campaign being rolled out for older pupils (Years 10 - 13) and university 'freshers'."

It is not known if the man in question contracted meningitis at the festival, but a PHE spokeswoman said the infection usually becomes apparent three to five days after a person is first exposed to the bacteria.

Administering antibiotics to close contacts was "standard procedure" with confirmed cases of meningitis, she said.