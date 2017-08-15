Campaigners dismayed as hospital food given glowing report

Patients are likely to be "gobsmacked" that hospital meals have been rated so highly in a new report, campaigners say.

The Campaign for Better Hospital Food questioned how hospital meals had scored 9/10 in the study assessing the non-clinical aspect of NHS care.

It said that the score comes "at odds with the reality".

The comments come after NHS Digital published patient-led assessments of non-clinical elements of care in England, such as food and waiting areas.

Assessments are undertaken by teams of health care staff and members of the public - which comprise at least half of the assessing team and are known as patient assessors.

Teams looked at care at 279 organisations including 222 NHS Trusts and 57 v oluntary, independent or private healthcare providers.

Organisations were rated for their choice of food, 24-hour availability, meal times and access to menus and scored an average of 88.8% - 1.8 percentage points higher than in 2016.

At ward level - where food was assessed for taste, texture and appropriateness of serving temperature - the national average score was 90.2% - 1.2 percentage points higher than last year.

But scores ranged from 47.3% to 100%.

Commenting on the figures, Katherine Button, Campaign for Better Hospital Food coordinator, said: "Any patient that has eaten a meal in hospital is likely to be gobsmacked that hospitals have been marked 9/10 on average for the taste and texture of patient meals.

"These scores feel at odds with the reality that many patients and NHS staff have reported to us, including unappetising food, disrupted mealtimes or lack of support for eating, meaning that older or disabled people may go hungry.

"If this assessment gives such high scores for hospital food, we know something has gone wrong with the reporting system.

"We can no longer have hospitals marking their own homework when it comes to hospital food, we need to take food seriously as a key part of patient health and recovery and we need proper independent monitoring.

"Even if we accepted the measure, which many in the health service also question, then it is even more worrying that some hospitals still score as low as 50-60%."