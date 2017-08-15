Flexible contracts in gig economy 'threat to mental health'

Zero hours contracts are the "tip of the iceberg" of employment practices that provide few guarantees of work, offer little or no job security, and pose a threat to mental health, according to British sociologists.

An estimated 4.6 million people in the UK regularly experience "precarious scheduling" - defined as limited hours flexible working systems dictated by management, it is claimed.

In comparison, around 700,000 British workers have zero hour contracts, under which employers are not obliged to provide minimum working hours while employees are free not to accept any work offered.

Such arrangements can leave workers in a "degrading relationship" with their bosses as they compete for additional hours of work and beg for schedule changes to accommodate commitments such as childcare, said the academics.

Dr Alex Wood, who went undercover as a supermarket shelf stacker while working as a researcher in Cambridge University's Department of Sociology, said: "The past decade has seen a fragmenting of working time, as firms have saved costs by increasing shift flexibility through a variety of mechanisms.

"These mechanisms include short and zero hour contracts, the emergence of 'gig economy' platforms, and flexible contracts that guarantee a minimum number of hours but no fixed scheduling pattern.

"Seven years of austerity have placed the public sector under pressure to contain labour costs through shift flexibility. Those who have challenging schedules imposed on them at short notice are likely to experience worse mental health, typified by anxiety and feeling low."

During his "field work", Dr Wood - now at Oxford University's Internet Institute - noted how staff were frequently expected to extend or change shifts with little or no notice, which made them feel negative and resentful.

In one London store, he witnessed managers encouraging workers to "beg them for additional hours" by making vague promises that more hours would be available.

"Staff were told 'I always have some overtime so let me know if you want any'," said Dr Wood.

"This was despite my entire work team being employed on less than nine hours a week and all desiring more hours or full time work."

He also observed managers cutting the hours - and income - of their employees at short notice and altering schedules so that they clashed with childcare and education commitments.

Some staff would work unpaid overtime to stay in management "good books".

Dr Wood and Cambridge University colleague Dr Brendan Burchill together analysed data from three rounds of the European Working Conditions Survey (EWCS) which is carried out across Europe every five years.

They found that 14.7% of all surveyed UK workers routinely experienced manager-controlled alterations to their schedules, often at very short notice.

Scaled up, this equated to 4.6 million people affected by "precarious scheduling" in the country as a whole.

The survey findings are published in a blog post, while Dr Wood's study of precarious scheduling in supermarkets appears in the journal Work, Employment & Society.

Dr Burchill said: "Manager-controlled flexible scheduling causes a huge amount of stress and anxiety for workers who are unable to plan their lives socially or financially as a result.

"The practice is both toxic and endemic in many UK sectors such as care and retail. Government reviews need to look far beyond just zero hours contracts.

"The key issue is not simply the lack of any guaranteed hours. The employment contracts of millions offer little security around the hours they will be told to work in a given day, week or month, and how much notice they are given."