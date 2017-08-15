Underlying learndirect business stable, insists training firm slammed by Ofsted

The UK's largest adult training and apprenticeship provider has insisted its underlying business "remains stable" following reports that its future is in doubt after a damning Ofsted report.

The report is expected to be published on Thursday after the lifting of an injunction obtained by learndirect, according to the Financial Times.

The company said it was "extremely disappointed" with the verdict, but added in a statement: "Learndirect Limited's underlying business remains stable and we continue to be focused on supporting our learners as usual."

Learndirect was given the lowest grade possible by the education regulator after an inspection in March, according to reports.

An Ofsted spokesman said "we are very pleased with this outcome" after an application for a judicial review to overturn the report was refused.

"Seventeen inspectors took part in this inspection over four days when they spoke to learners and apprentices," the watchdog said in a statement.

"Inspectors interviewed employers, apprentices and learners in person and over the phone, reviewed portfolios of work, and looked at progress reviews when they gathered evidence.

"As well as visiting apprentices in their workplace, inspectors also reviewed a wide range of evidence to ensure that both the judgments and inspection grades were secure."