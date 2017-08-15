Waterloo 'points failure' prompts collision between passenger train and wagon

Passengers suffering disruption because of a huge improvement programme at Britain's busiest railway station faced extra misery on Tuesday after a points failure caused a passenger service to collide with a Network Rail engineering wagon.

South West Trains (SWT) tweeted that the delays were caused by a "points failure/operating incident" near London Waterloo.

But delayed passengers tweeted pictures of the SWT service leaning against the engineering wagon.

London Ambulance‏ Service said it had checked over three people following the "derailment", adding: "Thankfully they did not need to go to hospital."

Meanwhile, a train at London's King's Cross Station appeared to have hit the buffers on platform nine.

Staff in high visibility overalls were gathered around the front of the train and a cordon was in place.

Station staff refused to discuss what had happened.