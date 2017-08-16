Ex-football manager Jimmy Calderwood reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

Former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood hopes to encourage more people to talk openly about dementia after revealing he has early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The 62-year-old, who also played for Birmingham City, was given the shock diagnosis two years ago after being encouraged by his partner to see a doctor about his forgetfulness.

He said the news initially hit him hard but he has since approached life with vigour.

Calderwood, who had spells in charge of Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Ross County as well as Dutch teams, decided to make his situation public in a meeting with sports writers in Glasgow, accompanied by partner Yvonne Buchanan and representatives of Alzheimer Scotland.

His determination and sense of humour was evident as he discussed how he had reacted after learning about the illness.

"I didn't know much about it at all," he said. " Getting your head round it is the most important thing, and accepting it. That was hard.

"But I have had a fantastic life and there is still a long, long way to go.

"There is no use walking about moaning all the time. I had enough of that on the pitch.

"Right now I am still fine, except for being a bit forgetful with some names, but I am determined to continue enjoying my life.

"Strangely, it's not too bad. I just get on with it.

"I've had a wonderful life in football, been all over the world about 10 times and it's not cost me a ha'penny. That's good for a wee boy from Govan.

"I'm not really a person that's scared of anything. I will just get on with life and I will see how it goes.

"I feel great at the moment and we will see how it goes."

The former manager was prompted to make the announcement after hearing a former Dutch team-mate was suffering badly from the illness.

He hopes to encourage other people to talk more openly about dementia.

"If we can help other people then that would be fantastic," he said.

Ms Buchanan said she knew something was not right when he started to forget things.

"But very seldom does he forget anything about football: goals, who is playing, when they are playing," she said.

"His memory for that is unbelievable.

"And when he is talking on the phone to his Dutch friends - fluent. He never pauses or stumbles. It's very smooth."