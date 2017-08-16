Man due in court over murder of mother and sister

A man accused of stabbing his mother and sister to death in their £2.5 million home will make his first Crown Court appearance later.

Joshua Cohen, 27, allegedly murdered Louise, 66, and Hannah Cohen, 33, at the family's house in Golders Green, north London.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived at around 8.50pm on Friday.

Cohen was tracked down in nearby Golders Hill Park at around 2pm on Saturday after a tip-off from a member of the public.

He is due appear via video link from custody before Judge Nicholas Hilliard at the Old Bailey from 11am.