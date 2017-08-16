Spinal injury patients could enjoy better movement after molecule treatment

A cocktail of therapeutic molecules could help restore fine movement skills after a spinal injury or stroke, research suggests.

Scientists used the recipe to aid the recovery of mice with spinal damage affecting one side of their body. Treated animals were suddenly much better at walking on ladders with irregular rungs or retrieving food pellets.

Evidence of dramatic improvement in the brains of mice that had suffered strokes was also seen.

Lead researcher Dr Zhigang He, from Boston Children's Hospital in the US, said: "In our lab for the first time, we have a treatment that allowed the spinal cord injury and the stroke model to regain functional recovery."

His team is now talking to rehabilitation centres with a view to testing the treatment on patients.

The cocktail contains three molecules, insulin-like growth factor one (IGF1), osteopontin (OPN), and 4-aminopyridine-3-methanol, the last of which is known to boost signal conduction through axon nerve fibres.

When all three were given to the mice with spinal damage, the animals' error rate on the irregular ladder task fell to 30%. Uninjured mice performed only 10% better.

There was a surprising result from the stroke experiment.

"We saw what we expected, axon sprouting in spinal cord," said Dr He. "But we also found something unexpected - increased axon sprouting in the subcortical area."

Subcortical regions are at the base of the brain near where it joins the spinal cord.

The findings are published in the journal Neuron.