Two men arrested after woman's body found in burning car

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a burning car.

Fire crews and police were called in the early hours of Tuesday to a blaze in Success Road, Shiney Row, near Sunderland.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service found a body while they were extinguishing the blaze, and it has since been identified as that of a woman.

Northumbria Police said two men aged 39 and 50 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and were in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

A police cordon was in place at the top of a lane leading down to allotments.

Plot-holders were not allowed on to their allotments as officers were still working at the scene, off Success Road.