Boy, 16, to appear in court over moped acid attacks

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court later accused of carrying out a string of acid attacks on moped riders.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, allegedly targeted six men on bikes in less than 90 minutes on July 13, spraying them in the face with a noxious liquid.

The offences, which left one victim with "life-changing injuries", are said to have taken place in the evening in north and east London.

The defendant, from Croydon, south London, is further accused of a separate moped robbery on June 25.

The youth is due to appear at Wood Green Crown Court today to enter pleas to 13 offences, including six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to "disable, injure, disfigure, maim, or cause grievous bodily harm" under Section 29 of the Offences Against The Person Act 1861.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He is also charged with two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery over the July 13 attacks and a further charge of robbery over the incident on June 25.