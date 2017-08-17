Complicated epilepsy surgery gives Bristol baby hope of normal life

A little baby can look forward to leading a normal life after undergoing an operation to stop his debilitating seizures.

Four-and-a-half-month-old Adam Ayub suffered his first infantile spasm in May this year and after his mother showed a midwife a video of the seizure he underwent brain tests.

After several more tests Adam and his mother Barbara Sygnecka were referred to Bristol Children's Hospital for an MRI scan, which confirmed that there was a brain malformation.

Adam was started on anti-epileptic medication and discharged from hospital to his home in Gloucester but as his seizures grew progressively worse the medication had less of an effect.

He was readmitted and different medication was tried but his seizures progressed to the point where Adam was holding his breath, and suffering a fit every two minutes.

Adam was moved to the paediatric intensive care unit so that he could be incubated and receive one-to-one care.

"It was like his brain was on fire, fitting so often and not being able to concentrate on anything else, even the slightest touch could cause so much brain activity," said Ms Sygnecka.

"The team in the intensive care unit were amazing, they not only took great care of my son but of us as parents as well."

It came to the point where an operation called a hemispherotomy was the best course of action.

Mike Carter, the paediatric neurosurgeon who performed Adam's operation, said: "A hemispherotomy is a major operation that disconnects the seizing hemisphere of the brain electrically from the rest of the brain, whilst leaving the brain tissue intact.

"It represented a considerable challenge surgically and anaesthetically, because of Adam's small size and also because he was so critically unwell.

"However, we were hopeful that there would be a good response and, because of his young age, that the other areas of his brain will eventually be able to take over the function of the damaged section.

"Epilepsy surgery can revolutionise the lives of young people, and in cases like Adam's, it can literally save a life."

After being in the operating theatre for 10 hours, Mr Carter was able to deliver the news that the surgery had been successful.

Since the operation in early July, Adam has gone from strength to strength. He is now breathing independently and, after a few seizures in the first two weeks following the operation, has not had an episode since.

"There are not enough words to say thank you to everyone," Ms Sygnecka said.

"PICU, the neurosciences team, physios, speech and language, porters, I'm so grateful for all of them. Ward 38a made the hospital feel like home, even during the worst of times.

"I know our journey is not finished, but this place has given my son the chance of a normal life. The staff at Bristol Children's Hospital will always have a special place in our hearts."