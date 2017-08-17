Doctor training scheme bids to ensure rape victims can be examined on Shetland

A training scheme for forensic medical examiners in Shetland means rape victims on the islands should no longer have to travel to the mainland for examinations, the Justice Secretary has said.

Funding for NHS Education Scotland (NES) will enable up to 50 doctors to complete the course by 2018/19.

NES will receive £76,000 to review current training, make it more accessible and pay for places on the course - all aimed at removing barriers preventing doctors, particularly women, gaining the qualification.

A lack of female doctors has previously led to some victims having to travel to the mainland for the examination, an issue raised in Parliament by Liam McArthur and Tavish Scott, the Liberal Democrat MSPs for Orkney and Shetland.

Despite the majority of sex assault victims preferring an examination by a female doctor, as of May only 19 were qualified across Scotland - but a majority surveyed earlier in the year said they were interested in principle in working in the area.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson met with one of three GPs among the first to take part in the remote training pilot scheme on a visit to Shetland on Thursday.

He also met representatives from Shetland Rape Crisis, whose Scotland-wide body has previously claimed the lack of specialist facilities on the Northern Isles could be preventing some victims from coming forward.

Mr Matheson said: "It is vitally important that we do all we can to ensure that the process of gathering evidence of rape or sexual assault doesn't cause more trauma to victims.

"I am pleased to hear first-hand the actions that NHS Shetland, Rape Crisis Scotland and others are taking to address a lack of provision in island communities.

"Making this training more accessible and this new funding for doctors to become qualified to carry out these examinations will mean that victims should no longer have to travel to the mainland for evidence to be taken.

"We also hope that it will encourage more female doctors throughout Scotland to come forward and become qualified to provide this service. As we learn from this pilot we can look at rolling this training out in more communities to ensure that services are improved across Scotland."

NES medical director Professor Stewart Irvine said: "Victims of rape and sexual abuse deserve the best possible care whether they are in urban or rural areas. It is fundamentally important that no matter what part of Scotland we are dealing with, medical staff can have access to accredited, high-quality training.

"NES is delighted to work with NHS Shetland to test and develop the training that is available to rural staff."

He said as well as redesigning training for doctors and nursing staff, NES is creating a clinical position to mentor trainees, look at how more women can be recruited and how the training is promoted nationally.

NHS Shetland is also offering training to all staff dealing with victims of sexual assault, including sexual health staff and police officers.