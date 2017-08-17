Fear and phobia memories 'can be removed by weakening links between nerve cells'

Specific fear and phobia memories can be erased by weakening connections between nerve cells, scientists have shown.

The early research could pave the way for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatments that rid patients of disturbing thoughts without affecting "healthy" fears.

Scientists carried out experiments on mice that involved associating a mild electric shock with a high-pitched sound.

Fear of the high-pitched tone was erased using a light stimulation technique to sever certain nerve connections. Specific synapses were targeted without affecting those responding to a low-pitched tone.

Lead researcher Dr Jun-Hyeong Cho, from the University of California at Riverside, US, said: "In the brain, neurons receiving the high- and low-pitch tone signals are intermingled.

"We were able, however, to experimentally stimulate just those neurons that responded to the high-pitch sound.

"Using low-frequency stimulations with light, we were able to erase the fear memory by artificially weakening the connections conveying the signals of the sensory cue - a high-pitch tone in our experiments - that are associated with the aversive event, namely, the foot shock."

The findings are reported in the journal Neuron.

People with PTSD often suffer from painful memories being triggered by everyday situations. For instance, survivors of road accidents may be forced to relive the trauma every time they get into a car.

On the other hand, fear that causes motorists to drive more carefully may be beneficial.

Dr Cho said: "This study expands our understanding of how adaptive fear memory for a relevant stimulus is encoded in the brain.

"It is also applicable to developing a novel intervention to selectively suppress pathological fear while preserving adaptive fear in PTSD."