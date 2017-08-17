Parents of cyber security expert facing US malware charges thank supporters

The parents of a British cyber security expert who derailed a global ransomware attack have said they have "no doubt" he will be seen as innocent as he fights charges in the US.

Marcus Hutchins, 23, from Ilfracombe, Devon, will go to trial over allegations that he created and shared Kronos, a malware that harvests banking details.

In a joint statement, Janet and Des Hutchins said they have "full confidence" in the US judicial system and thanked their son's supporters.

Mr Hutchins, in his first comments since his son's arrest, said: " Once all the evidence is available we have no doubt that Marcus will be seen as an innocent party.

"Our family is grateful for everyone's messages of support, and their belief in his values, as he tries to clear his name."

They said they do not wish to comment further at the moment.

The researcher denied the six charges, which span between July 2014 and July 2015, when he appeared in court in Milwaukee on Monday.

They date before he was hailed a hero in May for scuppering the WannaCry ransomware attack that crippled the NHS and infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

He was arrested on August 2 in Las Vegas's McCarran airport as he returned from the Def Con hacking convention.

Hutchins, also known as MalwareTech, has been freed on bail ahead of his trial which is scheduled to start on October 23.

He has surrendered his passport and is expected to stay in Los Angeles, where his employer Kryptos Logic and legal team are based.