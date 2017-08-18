Judge backs care for girl terrified of father after rejecting religious identity

A teenager from Kuwait who told police her father would kill her if he knew she had rejected her "religious and cultural identity" should go into council care, a family court judge has ruled.

The girl, who is in her mid-teens, said she no longer wanted to be "subject to the strict rules" her father imposed "in respect of his religious views" - and that she was "terrified" of how he would react.

Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling published by Judge Judith Moir following a private family court hearing in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The judge did not identify the family involved.

Council social services staff had said the girl should go into care.

Judge Moir agreed, saying the teenager was likely to suffer "significant harm" if she stayed at home.

The judge said the man had moved the UK with his daughter about two years ago - leaving his wife in Kuwait.

She indicated that he was now living in Kuwait.