Man who torched historic Tudor mansion to be sentenced

A man who torched a historic Tudor mansion will be sentenced later today.

Jeremy Taylor, 26, admitted arson to Wythenshawe Hall at the start of his trial last month.

Taylor, from Wythanshawe, was arrested after flames engulfed the Tudor building, in the grounds of south Manchester's Wythenshawe Park, in the early hours of March 15, last year.

The blaze is thought to have caused up to £2m of damage to the building, dating back to 1540.

Fifty firefighters battled the blaze at its height, with some crews remaining on the scene for 24 hours to damp down the embers.

The hall was the home of the Tatton family for hundreds of years. Its history includes being besieged by parliamentary forces during the Civil War.

It and its grounds were given to Manchester City Council in 1929, and now house a museum and art gallery.

Taylor will be sentenced later at Manchester Crown Court.