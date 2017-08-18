Police hunting acid attacker release e-fit of suspect

Detectives hunting an acid attacker who scarred his victim have released an e-fit of the suspect.

The assault happened during a "horrific" attempted robbery on May 22, in Stratford, east London, at around 11:30 pm, Scotland Yard said.

Two men are said to have approached the 32-year-old victim as he walked along High Street to Stratford underground, with one of them demanding money.

When he refused, the suspect threw "corrosive liquid" in his face, causing serious burns and permanent scarring.

The suspect is said to be a clean-shaven, slim man of Mediterranean appearance in his late 20s.

He spoke with a London accent and was wearing a "bright red" hoodie with dark trousers and a dark baseball cap.

Detective Constable Suhal Miah said: "We need to identify the man responsible, and we would urge anyone who thinks the e-fit looks familiar, or knows anything about the robbery, to come forward and talk to us."

Witnesses are urged to call police on 0208 217 5820, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.